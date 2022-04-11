Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

