Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hormel Foods by 51.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 55,943 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $2,349,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

