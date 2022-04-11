Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.55. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE:HZO opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $855.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $70.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.