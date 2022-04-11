Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) to report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.16). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($3.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

