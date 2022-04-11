Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

NYSE TDG opened at $640.82 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $648.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

