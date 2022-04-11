Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after purchasing an additional 404,520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.