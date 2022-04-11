Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $482.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

