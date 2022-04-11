Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $824.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) to post sales of $824.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.66 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $411.45 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.51 and a 200-day moving average of $406.37.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.