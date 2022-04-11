Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.45

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 76678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

A number of analysts have commented on ZLNDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

