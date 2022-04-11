Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $9.84 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $111,939.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,668.77 or 0.99879497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00254397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00297913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00133607 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004347 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001372 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,146,055 coins and its circulating supply is 11,116,555 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.