Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $6.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.70. The company had a trading volume of 249,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.21. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.