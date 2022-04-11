Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,546.00

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $288,338.96 and approximately $45,546.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

