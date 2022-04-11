Zenfuse (ZEFU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $50,858.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

