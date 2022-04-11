Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.27. Approximately 343,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 215,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.88 million and a P/E ratio of -37.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

