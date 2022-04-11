ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Tops $47.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $319,489.30 and $47.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

ION (ION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,752.30 or 0.11914762 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00185367 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022800 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.