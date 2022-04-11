Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) EVP Robert Gay Sells 6,029 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ZVIA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,590. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

