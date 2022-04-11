Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.20.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.06 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.