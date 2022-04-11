ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 5.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 29,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,680,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.35. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 122.10%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 721,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,758,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.