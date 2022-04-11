ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $643,341.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.70 or 0.07490961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.89 or 0.99765335 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 128,930,871 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.