ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $402,527.14 and $39.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.51 or 0.00615592 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

