Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

