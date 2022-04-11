Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

