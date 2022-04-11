Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $208,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.