Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.44 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.29 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

