Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,406 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

