Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

