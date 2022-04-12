$0.15 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock valued at $110,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937,629 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 139.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

