$0.24 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

