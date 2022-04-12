$0.28 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,242. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $541.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

