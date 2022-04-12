$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,931. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

