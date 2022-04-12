$0.65 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

