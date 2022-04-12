$0.85 EPS Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of ($5.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REPX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:REPX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 5,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

