$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of REG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.