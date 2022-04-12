0xBitcoin Price Hits $0.90 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $8.70 million and $188,309.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

