$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $111.82. 33,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,919. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.