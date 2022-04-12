$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. Robert Half International has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Robert Half International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

