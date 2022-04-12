$10.64 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will post $10.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.51 million and the lowest is $9.96 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $5.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $542.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,189 shares of company stock worth $3,905,095. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

