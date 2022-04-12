$104.38 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) to report $104.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $90.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $443.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $444.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $509.43 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

