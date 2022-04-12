105,314 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

