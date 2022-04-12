11,513 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 480,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, hitting $242.27. 20,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

