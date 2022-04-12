$117.86 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to report $117.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

