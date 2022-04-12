118,139 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.44% of ePlus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.