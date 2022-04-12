133,045 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

Shares of SILK opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

