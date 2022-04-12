$134.27 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $134.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.75 million and the highest is $135.15 million. Upwork reported sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $586.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.61 million to $595.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $761.22 million, with estimates ranging from $731.85 million to $805.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $41,904,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

