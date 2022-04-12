156,629 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

