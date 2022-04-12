165,112 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

