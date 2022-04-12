17,079 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5,122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

