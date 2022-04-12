1776 Wealth LLC Buys 3,302 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

