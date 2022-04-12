1776 Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average of $311.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.