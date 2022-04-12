178,547 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $7,963,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,894,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVA stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

